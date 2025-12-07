Chris Pratt steps in after Oprah Winfrey stirs global controversy

Chris Pratt spoke out in support of the new social media rules for children under sixteen, becoming the latest celebrity to weigh in after Oprah Winfrey praised the approach.

The actor called the move “smart” and said he hoped other countries would follow the example.

Pratt, known for Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World, admitted that he usually did not like telling people what to do.

But the 46-year-old star believed protecting children online was very important, “But when it comes to kids, I think it’s important to protect them.

As much as I believe in liberty, I also believe that protecting kids from social media is really, really important,” he said.

The Electric State star also talked about how he runs his own household, as his four children, including a thirteen-year-old, do not have phones or use screens.

He said he wanted to keep them away from “passive algorithm-driven entertainment” and give them a better start in life.

“Data’s become the most valuable commodity in the world. Our attention is the new veins of gold and oil for the world,” the Moneyball star added.

Oprah Winfrey also praised the decision during her Sydney speaking tour, telling audiences the rules could “change the lives of an entire generation of kids” and highlighted research showing young children were using devices at alarming ages.

She quoted author Jonathan Haidt, saying 40% of American two-year-olds got iPads.

Winfrey called the move a way to protect children’s brains and mental health.

However, Chris’ comments, along with Oprah’s support, brought more attention to the debate about children and social media.