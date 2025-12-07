Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez steal spotlight with recent appearance

Lauren Sanchez turns heads with recent outing

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez continue to make headlines with every move.

The wedding in Venice, described as ‘the wedding of the century’, created buzz with his extravagance.

The power couple now turned heads with recent outing in Los Angeles as Sanchez wore a sheep leather coat with fur collar and cuffs from ALAIA, valued at over £9,000.

Walking hand-in-hand, the pair showcased their contrasting styles as Bezos kept things understated wile Sanchez leaned into glamour.

While Amazon founder donned a black T-shirt paired with trousers, the 55-year-old elevated her look with bold accessories, including oversized sunglasses and a luxury handbag.

She let her long brunette hair fall past her shoulders.

Styled as a mini dress, the coat’s cinched waist accentuated her hourglass figure paired with tights and over-the-knee boots.

The outing came just a few months after the lavish wedding which had nearly 200 VIP guests including Oprah Winfrey, Ivanka Trump, Usher, Orlando Bloom, and the Kardashian sisters.

The ceremony was followed by a glamorous reception, with a strict no-phone policy to preserve privacy.

Since then, the couple has continued to host high-profile gatherings with the most recent one to be Kris Jenner’s extravagant 70th birthday party at their Beverly Hills mansion, reportedly costing between $3.9 million and $6.5 million.