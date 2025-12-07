Sabrina Carpenter pays heartwarming tribute to Jack Antonoff for 'MBF' win

Sabrina Carpenter wins Hitmaker of the Year award for 'Man’s Best Friend'

Sabrina Carpenter won the accolade for being the Hitmaker of the Year and delivered a thoughtful speech that she had prepared beforehand.

The 26-year-old pop superstar began by thanking her longtime friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff, with a touching tribute spiced up by her witty humour.

The Espresso hitmaker said, “The first person I wanna thank, obviously, is the awkward man behind me, who has just brought so much joy and incredible gifts to my life.”

The Grammy winner announced that she had written a dedication for the Bleachers frontman in advance, thanking him for the touching intro, which Carpenter joked she hoped was touching as she wouldn’t have known while writing the note.

“I'm so grateful for you and the music we've created together. And I think the day that we met was the day that a lot of people should've been scared. You are so one of a kind in this world, and you are genuinely--I'm being genuine-- you're too humble. He's the most hardworking, hardworking, full, a plethora of amazing ideas. He's just endlessly gifted,” the Tears songstress continued.

Carpenter added, “I love your wife,” referring to Margaret Qualley, whom she recently arrested with Antonoff during Juno. “And you are so talented and such a great friend. And you eat really healthy, which also encourages me to eat healthy. So, that's just a little about Jack. So, thank you for being here and doing that. I really appreciate you so much.”

The record producer and the Nobody’s Son singer have talked about their love of working together many times. Antonoff is credited as a producer as well as a lyricist on many of Carpenter’s biggest hits, including Please Please Please.