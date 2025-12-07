D4vd investigation reveals new update after rapper became suspect

D4vd stays off the radar as investigation continues under wraps

D4vd is still under suspicion for the homicide of 15-year-old Celeste Hernandez, whose dismembered body was found in his Tesla.

While the law enforcement authorities have kept the investigation away from the public eye, curiosity and concerns continue to grow about the case.

Although social media sleuths had already started to get to the root of this case, digging down lyrical references in D4vd’s songs, and stalking his social media, one of his close friends has now shared a statement with the media.

The friend, who requested to remain anonymous, told The Mirror US that his friend seemed “completely normal” and the two enjoyed playing video games together.

"I used to play video games with D4vd; he was actually a really insane player. He used to play Call of Duty, 2K, and a few others," he added. Notably, the Romantic Homicide hitmaker was an avid gamer and used to host livestreams. Some X users previously claimed that they found now-late Hernandez leaving responses on the singer’s chatbox in old screenshots.

D4vd’s close friend told the outlet that the rapper was always an introvert and kept himself surrounded by a “weird and odd” group of people.

After the body was discovered from the singer’s vehicle, D4vd was not revealed to be a suspect in the case, but after more undisclosed evidence emerged, the LAPD officially named him as a suspect.