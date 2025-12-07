Ariana Grande remembers late boyfriend Mac Miller after sharing core memory

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller were together for two years before he passed

Mac Miller might not be present in flesh, but Ariana Grande remembers his impact on her music and the key experiences the pair underwent together.

The 32-year-old songstress and actress has admitted that the time the rapper passed away is really painful for her to talk about, but she spoke about him during a recent question/ answer session.

The Wicked star was talking about her album, Yours Truly, when the host at the event recalled that the first single to come out of that album was The Way, featuring Miller.

Grande admitted that the single is still really special for her because it helped her find who she was as an artist.

The we can’t be friends hitmaker shared that it was the reason why she asked the Good News singer to be a part of it because he was “perfect” for the song, and she wanted to thank him for helping her find her “sound.”

Social media users shared their emotional reactions to the now-viral video, celebrating how Grande has grown over the years, to be able to talk about a painful part of her life.

Miller passed away in September 2018, after he and the Side to Side songstress broke up in May that year. Following his death, Grande struggled to heal emotionally and rarely ever talked about it until now.