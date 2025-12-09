Millie Bobby Brown already knew the ending of ‘Stranger Things'

 
Millie Bobby Brown reveals what she did to discover ‘Stranger Things’ ending

December 09, 2025

Millie Bobby Brown on finding out the ending of ‘Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown may have played a sharp young detective in Enola Holmes, but she’s proving those skills go far beyond the screen. 

The actress recently shared that she figured out the ending of Stranger Things before anyone else in the cast, and she didn’t learn it the “official” way.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 7, Millie explained that ahead of the final season’s table read, everyone was clueless about what the finale would look like. Well… almost everyone.

“I didn't really know how I was going to react,” she said while recalling that moment of anticipation. 

“And then the night before the last table read, we didn't know what was gonna happen—nobody knew. I actually did know.”

How did she pull it off? Millie joked that she enjoys “blackmailing the directors,” before revealing her secret mission, she quietly slipped into the writers’ room and spotted a massive whiteboard filled with every major plot detail for the grand finale. 

“I snuck into the writers’ room and I saw this really big whiteboard with all of the endings on it,” she shared. “And I was like, ‘Ahh, so much to process!’”

But once it was time to actually sit down with the full script, emotions ran high. 

The cast ditched the usual table setup, something that immediately set a more personal and overwhelming tone.

“We didn't sit at a table,” Millie recalled. “We sat on couches, and we cried for basically two hours straight.”

With the beloved Netflix sci-fi series heading toward its final chapter, fans can expect a powerful and emotional send-off, and clearly, the cast felt every bit of it, long before cameras even rolled.

