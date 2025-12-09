Michael B. Jordan reflects on ‘Sinners' twins role after first Golden Globe nom

Michael B. Jordan on Golden Globe nomination after 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan is celebrating a career-first Golden Globe nomination, and he’s giving a lot of credit to a role that pushed him further than ever before.

The actor earned a nod for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for playing twins Smoke and Stack in Sinners, the breakout blockbuster that passed $367 million at the box office.

Jordan admitted that the project surprised him from the very beginning.

When director Ryan Coogler called with the idea, he didn’t expect to take on dual roles.

“When Ryan first called me about the role, it was a little bit of a shock,” he shared. He said the thought of it made him anxious, but “sometimes those nerves are a good thing.”

He was excited by the challenge, and Coogler made it clear he wanted to push him out of his comfort zone.

The actor and filmmaker have already made five movies together, beginning with Fruitvale Station in 2013, the film that helped launch Jordan’s career as a leading star.

He explained that Coogler understood his desire to keep growing creatively.

“Ryan knew I wanted to grow and evolve as an actor, and this was definitely an opportunity… to show a range for me to develop two distinct characters.”

Building Smoke and Stack required Jordan to go deep emotionally. Both characters are World War I veterans turned Chicago gangsters who return home to Clarksdale, Mississippi, only to encounter a darker threat in the 1932 South.

The actor said their personalities are shaped by trauma, something he believes everyone can relate to on some level.

That trauma led to very different people: Smoke as the protective, fatherly older brother, and Stack as the more charismatic risk-taker.

“There was a bit of heaviness, but also lightness,” Jordan explained. “They are two different characters but they make up one person. Their dynamic is so special and cultivated.”

With Sinners proving to be a major box office success and awards attention now rolling in, Jordan’s leap into a demanding dual performance has clearly paid off.

For him, this recognition marks not just a big milestone, but also a moment that reflects the bold artistic risks he continues to take.