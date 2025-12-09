Michael B. Jordan shares update on ‘I Am Legend 2'

Michael B. Jordan on ‘I Am Legend 2'

Michael B. Jordan is riding high with his first Golden Globe nomination, and he has even more exciting news for fans looking forward to his next big projects.

While celebrating the milestone, the actor offered a fresh update on the long-awaited sequel, I Am Legend 2, confirming that the movie is still very much alive, just not arriving as soon as some may hope.

Speaking at a recent Sinners juke joint event, Jordan shared that the project remains underway but has been pushed a little further down the line.

He is currently focused on post-production for his second directorial effort following the massive box office success of Creed III, which earned more than $276 million globally.

His next film behind the camera is The Thomas Crown Affair, a new take on the stylish art-heist classic.

Meanwhile, back in April, Will Smith revealed new details about Jordan’s role in I Am Legend 2, adding clarity for fans still curious about how the story continues.

Smith confirmed that the sequel follows the alternate ending of the 2007 original, the version in which his character, Dr. Robert Neville, survives.

He explained that they once considered a prequel before shifting plans entirely after a key creative idea from screenwriter Akiva Goldsman.

“What we were gonna do was the prequel, so we were gonna do the prequel. … And [Akiva Goldsman] was like, but wait, what if we make a new version from the alternate ending, where your character is still alive and you know, Michael B. Jordan’s character currently is the head of a new settlement... He’s not my son... So there’s a settlement in Connecticut,” he shared, as per ScreenRant.

Fans can also expect Jordan to bring major energy to The Thomas Crown Affair.

He has promised that this new version will capture the same charm, sensuality, and suspense that made the 1968 Steve McQueen film and the 1999 Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo remake so popular.

But this fresh take promises even more edge. He says there will be “greater stakes, twists and turns.”

With a Golden Globe first, a major sequel in motion, and a stylish heist adventure on the way, Michael B. Jordan clearly isn’t slowing down, and audiences have a lot to look forward to.