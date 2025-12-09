Leonardo DiCaprio shares why AI can't replace human creativity

Leonardo DiCaprio shared his perspective on artificial intelligence.

The Titanic star during a recent conversation with Time magazine, which named him its entertainer of the year, speaks directly about the technology’s role in filmmaking. DiCaprio acknowledged its potential while drawing a clear line between innovation and true artistic expression.

Reflecting on how AI is increasingly present in creative industries, DiCaprio noted that it may serve as a useful addition for emerging storytellers.

“It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before,” he said. He also expressed concern for professionals whose livelihoods could be affected, a point highlighted in Time’s profile.

But the actor emphasised that the essence of art remains firmly human. “I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being,” he continued. He pointed to AI-generated musical mashups as an example of creations that may impress momentarily but ultimately lack depth.

“Haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing the Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song “Bonita Applebum,” done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool.’ But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is.”

DiCaprio’s remarks reflect his own view of the creative process—one he believes must remain grounded in human intent, emotion, and experience.