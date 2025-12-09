Why is everyone saying ‘Come On Superman’? Here’s what’s behind this viral trend

The viral ‘Come on Superman’ audio is trending everywhere across social media platforms, especially on TikTok, where the trend originated.

If you’ve been on TikTok this week, you might have heard the audio: ‘Come on Superman, say your stupid line.’

The viral sound is generating buzz everywhere, with netizens staring into the camera, waiting… and then a phrase pops up—one they say way too often.

The sound originates from the song 'The Less I Know the Better' by indie band Tame Impala, which was founded a decade ago in 2015.

A swirling, psychedelic breakup song that details the pangs of falling in love with someone who belongs to another man—someone named Trevor.

The singer is absolutely shattered he has lost the girl, and the lyric in question comes right at the end.

It’s a bit of a bitter, sarcastic punch: “Fine then. Go ahead, Trevor” kind of vibe.

In classic internet fashion, the tragic has become comic—and for the netizens, it has come to mean something completely new.

Content creators lip-sync the dramatic line and then the “stupid line” they personally say too much, the one that makes their friends sigh, their partner threaten to leave, or their brain cells give up.

The internet has turned a lyric about heartbreak into a viral challenge for calling out anyone's habits.

Celebrities have also joined the trend, “Come on Superman.” Hailey Bieber used it to expose her constant “Can I see the dessert menu?"

While Madelaine Petsch dragged herself for asking, “Are you mad at me?” a little too often.

At its core, it’s a public self-roast wrapped in the guise of a trend.

The original depth of the song faded long ago? Online it’s been reborn as a form of mass therapy, with millions revealing the habitual phrases that expose their deepest quirks.

The internet has collectively decided this trend is no longer about heartbreak but raw self-exposure. And, to be honest, Trevor must be breathing a sigh of relief. Finally, for once, he’s not the one getting the blame.