Team USA blows out Brazil in World Baseball Classic opener

Team USA made a stunning triumph over Brazil at World Baseball Classic opener on Friday night, March 6, with a 15-5 win.

Aaron Jude scored a two-run jack, and Brice Turang had three hits and four RBI to secure the victory for USA.

Brazil’s pitchers were handed over 17 walks in the game, a rare occasion that had only happened 14 times in MLB history.

Lucas Ramirez, a high school senior and son of world series champion Manny Ramirez, who also watched the game, hit two home runs for Brazil.

At just 20 years and 49 days of age, he emerged as the youngest player in WBC history with a multi-homer game.

Byron Buxton was hit by a pitch in the fifth to push the Team USA lead to 4-1, although later he made an exit in the game.

Turang emptied the bases with a double to left field two pitches later to make it 7-1.

The emerging side of Brazil is only playing for the second time since they first debuted in 2013. The team fell to 0-4 all-time in the tournament after being defeated by Japan, Cuba, and China in 2013.

Another key moment for Brazil arrived when 17-year-old high school senior Joseph Contreras escaped the second inning by getting Aaron Judge to ground into a bases-loaded double play.

For the unversed, Contreras is the youngest player in this year’s World Baseball Classic and is the son of pitcher José Contreras, who had featured in 11 MLB seasons.

The third baseman Lucas Rojo hit an RBI single for Brazil in the seventh inning before a two-run double by Victor Mascai off Michael Wacha narrowed the lead to 7-4.

An RBI single from the right-fielder Bryce Harper started the scoring in the ninth as the team USA added seven more runs.

The Americans took 17 free passes and compelled Brazil to throw 221 pitches.

At the WBC today, Saturday, March 7, Brazil is facing Italy, and the U.S. is set to clash with Britain.