Bad Bunny pays tribute to late Latin music icon

Bad Bunny remembered Rafael Ithier as the Latin music industry is mourning the loss of the salsa musician and bandleader.

Shortly after the music icon’s death was confirmed, the Puerto Rican superstar took to his official Instagram stories to honour the legend.

“Thank you for one of the greatest contributions to Latin music,” the Monaco singer penned alongside a photo of Ithier and El Gran Combo’s timeless Brujería song.

“Founder of the greatest group and family in the world, because El Gran Combo is not just an orchestra, it’s part of the soul and culture of people; El Gran Combo is Puerto Rico, and our flag resounds throughout the world. Long live Rafael Ithier!” he added, reflecting on the legacy of the Latin music maestro.

In the next social media update, the 31-year-old rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, also shared a set of black and white photos of Ithier, who died at the age of 99.

In the image, set to the songs Sin Salsa No Hay Paraiso and El Caballo Pelotero, the late El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico founder was flaunting his signature bright smile and dark moustache.