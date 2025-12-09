 
Geo News

Dwayne Johnson reveals 'dream moment' of his career

Dwayne Johnson shares emotional moment of his life with Brendan Fraser

By
Asfa Munir
|

December 09, 2025

Dwayne Johnson shares emotional moment of his life with Brendan Fraser
Dwayne Johnson shares emotional moment of his life with Brendan Fraser

Dwayne Johnson has finally opened about living his dream in a recent chat with Brendan Fraser.

During a chat on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, The Rock spoke about the importance The Smashing Machine holds in his life.

Even though, the film was not a commercial hit, but it turned out as one of the most praised performances of Johnson.

It received a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival by the jury. The moment left the Fast and Furious actor sobbing.

When Brendan asked about the viral moment, Dwayne admitted that he felt “surreal.”

He said, “I felt like what Smashing Machine represented for me was ‘I’m living my dream, this is my dream and not others’ dreams.”

“You know to take these other projects, which I love doing, but there’s a lot of other entities and things connected to them. But Smashing Machine; it was just me, mine.”

While the moment was taking place, Johnson thought that it was not for him, but it’s for the directors and others. But it made him feel like “Holy S***. This ceremony is real. And it means something.”

People looking at you and just applauding your performance; that moment for Johnson was his “exhale.”

“I felt like I never exhaled like that in my career”, the Moana actor confessed.

Directed by Benny Safdie, The Smashing Machine featured Dwayne along with Emily Blunt and Ryan Bader.

More From Entertainment

Jason Bateman on reacting to bad reviews: ‘You got to live in those hours'
Jason Bateman on reacting to bad reviews: ‘You got to live in those hours'
Angela Bassett reflects on being 67 and still feeling young video
Angela Bassett reflects on being 67 and still feeling young
Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson split after 'short' romance
Pamela Anderson confirms she and Liam Neeson split after 'short' romance
Why did Gwyneth Paltrow not act for 7 years?
Why did Gwyneth Paltrow not act for 7 years?
Miley Cyrus reacts to Golden Globe nod for 'Avatar' track 'Dream as One'
Miley Cyrus reacts to Golden Globe nod for 'Avatar' track 'Dream as One'
Zooey Deschanel returns to Christmas screens with new hit 'Merv'
Zooey Deschanel returns to Christmas screens with new hit 'Merv'