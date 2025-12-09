Mila Kunis opens up about 'thankless' role she has taken up

Mila Kunis to star along with Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out 3'

Mila Kunis has revealed that she has taken up the role of Homeowners Association (HOA), which is quite a thankless job.

She took the task in the first place because no one else wanted it.

The 42-year-old acts as the head of the HOA in a locality where she lives with husband Ashton Kucther, which has eight homes in the neighbourhood.

According to her, she did take up the task voluntarily, but it is nothing but a hassle as people only come up to her with complains. Nobody has ever said her "Thank you" for anything.

She told on the Today show, "All people do is complain - all I get is complaints all day long. No one ever goes, 'You know what? Thank you so much' for anything - ever!"

The Friends with Benefits star further confessed that she wants to use her Hollywood platform to spread awareness of the troubles of HOA presidents in the USA.

"I want to thank all other homeowners, members of the homeowners association and the presidents for all their hard work - because no one ever says thank you”, she said.

Work wise, Kunis is all set to star in Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery alongside Daniel Craig and Jeremy Renner.

The film is slated to release on Netflix on December 12.