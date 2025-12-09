Taylor Swift to join Kylie Kelce on ‘Not Gonna Lie' podcast?

Fans speculate Taylor Swift may appear on podcast 'Not Gonna Lie'

Taylor Swift’s latest media blitz has sent fans into a frenzy with many convinced she may soon appear on Kylie Kelce’s podcast Not Gonna Lie.

The speculation began when Stephen Colbert confirmed that the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker will join the host on his late-night talk show on December 10.

This would be her third appearance on the late-night talk shows with the previous two on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Swifties quickly connected the dots, noting that Kylie Kelce typically announces her podcast guest on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday episode drops.

One fan tweeted, “If she’s doing a press run for the doc, what if, just what if, she goes on ngl on Thursday.”

“I want her to do NGL just because I want to know what she’d say in her introduction ????????,” another commented.

Fans joked online that hearing Swift introduce herself with the words ‘I’m Taylor Swift and I’m not gonna lie’ would send social media into meltdown.

Earlier in 2025, Swift gave her first-ever podcast interview on New Heights, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, where she announced her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl.