‘The Drama’ starring Zendaya & Pattinson sets internet buzzing after first look revealed—here's why

The internet has been ablaze after the first look was revealed from ‘The Drama,’ starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson.

Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) instantly, with many quipping, “Someone check on Tom Holland,” pointing to the poster’s details and the story they hint at.

The first look has set the internet buzzing with excitement and speculation about the film’s plot, which left the audiences curious to know more.

The on-screen pairing looks intriguing, generating plenty of buzz online. This follows headlines about Zendaya’s rumored wedding to Tom Holland, a story the actor subtly confirmed—fueling fresh curiosity and fan speculation.

Netizens react

One such user wrote, “This is someone’s fiancé by the way, this guy is too close.”

“I won’t be surprised if Tom dies of acute insecurity toxicity cuz, first it was Timothée and now Robert Pattinson,” added another.

“Zendaya is coming home we cheered," the third one jumped in.

“We would definitely love to see her back on screen…flexing the ring I see!!,” the fourth user commented.

The debut poster for The Drama has fans buzzing, featuring Zendaya sitting on Robert Pattinson’s lap, her epic engagement ring stealing the spotlight.

With its playful “save the date” tease, the film positions their engagement as the central story, which reportedly follows a romance that unravels unexpectedly right before the big day.

The film also stars other cast members, including Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Mamoudou Athie, and Hailey Gates, bolstering the cast with major star power.

The project spotlights a reunion for Zendaya and Pattinson, who are also set to star together in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming The Odyssey, dropping in 2026.