Beyoncé takes the helm of 2026 Met Gala with star power

Beyoncé's fans are in for a treat as the superstar is set to mark her first appearance after a decade at Met Gala 2026.

The singer will make her long-awaited return to the iconic museum steps as one of the co-chairs, joining Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and tennis legend Venus Williams.

Alongside Condé Nast’s Anna Wintour, the trio will helm fashion's biggest night on the first Monday of May in the Costume Institute's new permanent galleries at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The inaugural exhibition, themed as 'Costume Art', will explore 'the centrality of the dressed body' in the museum's collection.

Theme curator Andrew Bolton has described it as transformative for both fashion and art.

“It’s a huge moment for the Costume Institute,” Bolton told Vogue.

“It will be transformative for our department, but I also think it’s going to be transformative to fashion more generally — the fact that an art museum like The Met is actually giving a central location to fashion,” he added.

Tom Cruise's ex and Williams were standouts at last year's gala.

Kidman honoured fashion history in a reimagined 1952 Balenciaga gown, and Williams showcased a Lacoste look inspired by her athletic roots.

Beyoncé's past Met Gala appearances including her daring Givenchy ensemble in 2015 and her latex couture in 2016 remain iconic.

Her return is one of the most anticipated red-carpet moments of the decade.