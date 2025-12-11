Prince William ready to make big compromise for Princess Beatrice

Prince William is set to be under one roof with his 'disgraced' uncle Andrew for the love of his cousin Princess Beatrice.

It has been reported that Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, will host the christening ceremony of their daughter, Athena, on Friday.

There are talks that the grandparents of Athena, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will be part of the gathering, their first joint appearance after their royal exit.

Now, a former royal butler, Grant Harrold, opened up about the other key members of the royal family to whom invitations must be extended.

Among them will be King Charles and Prince William. While talking to Reach, he said, "Beatrice's daughter's christening is coming up this week, which will likely see Andrew reunited with his wider family."

He added, "As with any royal christening, members of the extended family will be there, so I imagine King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate will have been invited."

Grant shared that arrangements will be made to avoid any awkward encounters. The event will be extremely private and away from the public eye.

The royal family's former staff member said that the future King might make a big compromise for his cousin as he and the monarch are "extremely close" to Beatrice.

"...they will want to be part of this special occasion," Grant predicted.

"At the end of the day, this is Princess Beatrice and Edo's day—nobody will want personal drama to cause any upset," he shared.