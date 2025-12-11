Prince Harry drops bombshell on William as powerful UK plot exposed

Prince Harry marked a significant win in his UK security case as the Home Office agreed to review his request for taxpayer-funded round-the-clock police protection during his visits.

But, this is not it. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been planning much bigger than regaining his security.

According to Cosmopolitan, Harry set eyes on forming "a fully functioning royal court in Britain" in order to "compete" with his brother, Prince William.

The source claimed, "He's been playing the long game. Harry wants legitimacy. He wants to operate in the U.K. on his own terms-meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements-without being treated like a guest in his own country."

Prince Harry appears to be thinking about Archie and Lilibet's future as he plots "creating a separate royal ecosystem," which makes their position powerful in the UK.

"William has his court. Harry wants his. This isn't about a return to the family-it's about competing with them," an insider revealed.

The future King and the royal family have been warned of Harry's plan, which he will "quietly" expand "without anyone really noticing-until it's too late."