 
Geo News

Prince Harry drops bombshell on William as powerful UK plot exposed

Prince William and the royal family warned of Prince Harry's clever mission

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 11, 2025

Prince Harry drops bombshell on William as powerful UK plot exposed
Prince Harry drops bombshell on William as powerful UK plot exposed

Prince Harry marked a significant win in his UK security case as the Home Office agreed to review his request for taxpayer-funded round-the-clock police protection during his visits.

But, this is not it. The Duke of Sussex has reportedly been planning much bigger than regaining his security.

According to Cosmopolitan, Harry set eyes on forming  "a fully functioning royal court in Britain" in order to "compete" with his brother, Prince William. 

The source claimed, "He's been playing the long game. Harry wants legitimacy. He wants to operate in the U.K. on his own terms-meetings, charitable work, high-level engagements-without being treated like a guest in his own country."

Prince Harry drops bombshell on William as powerful UK plot exposed

Prince Harry appears to be thinking about Archie and Lilibet's future as he plots "creating a separate royal ecosystem," which makes their position powerful in the UK.

"William has his court. Harry wants his. This isn't about a return to the family-it's about competing with them," an insider revealed. 

The future King and the royal family have been warned of Harry's plan, which he will "quietly" expand "without anyone really noticing-until it's too late."

More From Royals

Prince William discusses £400,000 deal with 11-year-old
Prince William discusses £400,000 deal with 11-year-old
King Willem-Alexander to meet President Stubb for discussing greater truth
King Willem-Alexander to meet President Stubb for discussing greater truth
Prince William shrugs off Prince Harry 'threat' in new statement video
Prince William shrugs off Prince Harry 'threat' in new statement
Inside Meghan Markle emotional turmoil amid media scrutiny
Inside Meghan Markle emotional turmoil amid media scrutiny
Princess Anne drops royal title in major update
Princess Anne drops royal title in major update
King Charles makes Beatrice, Eugenie part of special plan to end drama
King Charles makes Beatrice, Eugenie part of special plan to end drama