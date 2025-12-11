King Charles reveals his favourite grandchild with special gesture

King Charles has not shied away from expressing concerns for the kind of world that he wants to leave behind for his grandchildren.

The monarch been praised as a doting grandfather to Prince William’s three children and has reportedly expressed his desire to have a relationship with Prince Harry’s two children as well.

Even though, the royals are known to keep a diplomatic approach, the King seems to have let slip over whom he seems to favour a little more over the others.

During a royal engagement undertaken by Queen Camilla at Clarence House, there was a small detail tucked away in the garden room, which caught the attention of royal watchers. A special honour was given to one particular grandchild with photograph put on display.

In the seating area, an image of Charles holding a baby Prince George was placed on the darkwood desk. The memorable moment comes from the Christening Day held in 2013 at St James’s Palace with a 45-minute service for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first-born.

Given that no other photographs of the children were place alongside it, it alludes to the rare favour George, heir to the throne, enjoys from his grandfather.

It is also possible that the honour had been granted to George, as he is the heir to the throne. Back in 2020, a palace portrait was released which showed the late Queen Elizabeth II with her three heirs (Charles, William, George).

The monarchy has always placed the heirs on a special pedestal given their heavy responsibility. Hence, it is possible that the portrait of Charles and George had been following that protocol.

Even then, Charles has shown fondness for his other grandchildren, near or far. Back in 2023, Charles raised a glass to a four-year-old Prince Archie in private lunch following his historic Coronation ceremony. Archie’s birthday coincided with the major event and the sweet moment indicated the love the King held for his grandson.

Moreover, there have been reports that plans are being made for Archie and Lilibet to finally meet Charles as Prince Harry’s security appeal is under review.