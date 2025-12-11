 
Geo News

King Charles reveals his favourite grandchild with special gesture

King Charles lets slip secret details about grandchildren as major reunion looms

By
A. Akmal
|

December 11, 2025

King Charles reveals his favourite grandchild with special gesture
King Charles reveals his favourite grandchild with special gesture

King Charles has not shied away from expressing concerns for the kind of world that he wants to leave behind for his grandchildren.

The monarch been praised as a doting grandfather to Prince William’s three children and has reportedly expressed his desire to have a relationship with Prince Harry’s two children as well.

Even though, the royals are known to keep a diplomatic approach, the King seems to have let slip over whom he seems to favour a little more over the others.

During a royal engagement undertaken by Queen Camilla at Clarence House, there was a small detail tucked away in the garden room, which caught the attention of royal watchers. A special honour was given to one particular grandchild with photograph put on display.

King Charles reveals his favourite grandchild with special gesture

In the seating area, an image of Charles holding a baby Prince George was placed on the darkwood desk. The memorable moment comes from the Christening Day held in 2013 at St James’s Palace with a 45-minute service for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s first-born.

Given that no other photographs of the children were place alongside it, it alludes to the rare favour George, heir to the throne, enjoys from his grandfather.

It is also possible that the honour had been granted to George, as he is the heir to the throne. Back in 2020, a palace portrait was released which showed the late Queen Elizabeth II with her three heirs (Charles, William, George).

The monarchy has always placed the heirs on a special pedestal given their heavy responsibility. Hence, it is possible that the portrait of Charles and George had been following that protocol.

Even then, Charles has shown fondness for his other grandchildren, near or far. Back in 2023, Charles raised a glass to a four-year-old Prince Archie in private lunch following his historic Coronation ceremony. Archie’s birthday coincided with the major event and the sweet moment indicated the love the King held for his grandson.

Moreover, there have been reports that plans are being made for Archie and Lilibet to finally meet Charles as Prince Harry’s security appeal is under review.

More From Royals

Prince William, Princess Kate reveal important letter to Princess Charlotte
Prince William, Princess Kate reveal important letter to Princess Charlotte
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Australia's new legislation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Australia's new legislation
Queen Camilla marks end of 16 days campaign with powerful Hunt family broadcast reveal
Queen Camilla marks end of 16 days campaign with powerful Hunt family broadcast reveal
Duchess Sophie's bold move earns special honour from King Charles, royal family
Duchess Sophie's bold move earns special honour from King Charles, royal family
Queen Camilla delivers powerful message of 'Justice and Change'
Queen Camilla delivers powerful message of 'Justice and Change'
King Charles secret exposed during Andy Lapthorne MBE ceremony
King Charles secret exposed during Andy Lapthorne MBE ceremony