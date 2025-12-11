Queen Camilla marks end of 16 days campaign with powerful Hunt family broadcast reveal

Queen Camilla opened the doors of Clarence House on November 27 for an emotional and deeply meaningful meeting with BBC racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter Amy.

This conversation set to form the heart of a special BBC radio broadcast airing on New Year’s Eve, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Joining the discussion was Theresa May, a fierce advocate for victims’ rights who has worked closely with the Queen on domestic abuse campaigns.

Broadcaster Emma Barnett chaired the conversation, which touched on grief, hope, and the urgent need for systemic change.

The timing of the announcement is no coincidence. It arrives as the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign backed by the United Nations draws to a close today.

Running annually from November 25 to December 10, the initiative urges governments, charities and communities worldwide to shine a light on violence against women and girls, and to take action to prevent it.

John and Amy’s visit comes shortly after they created The Hunt Family Fund, established in loving memory of Carol, Louise and Hannah Hunt, who were tragically murdered at their Hertfordshire home last July.

Their killer later received a whole-life order after admitting to the triple murder.

Amy has previously said she hopes to “breathe life back into my mum, Hannah and Louise as fully rounded people,” stressing that in the aftermath of the attack, they had been reduced to a “statistic” rather than remembered for the vibrant women they were.

The Hunt Family Fund officially launches on 11 December at a fundraising gala.

It will support vital projects aimed at preventing domestic abuse and helping families who have been affected by it.