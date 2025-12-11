Prince William beams in new video as Prince George receives special honour

Kensington Palace shares special video after King Charles honours George

Prince William was seen beaming with joy in a new video released by Kensington Palace after Prince George received a special nod from his grandfather, King Charles.

The Prince of Wales awarded the Member of the Order of the British Empire at Windsor, including the British actress Adjoa Andoh.

In the clip, William was in a joyful mood while honouring the respectable recipients from different walks of life.

The caption alongside the video reads, "Congratulations to all of today’s awards recipients at Windsor - and to the families and friends whose support helps make these occasions so meaningful."

It is important to note that Prince William's new video emerged after eagle-eyed royal fans noticed a special photo of King Charles and Prince George placed at Clarence House.

On December 10, Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Clarence House for Surviving Economic Abuse, which is the UK’s only charity dedicated to raising awareness of economic abuse and transforming responses to it.

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace, a photo of the monarch holding young George was displayed in the background, which must be an honour for the future King.