Meghan Markle receives strong rebuttal over ‘false claims' about father

Meghan Markle receives strong rebuttal over false claims to contact father

Meghan Markle received a rebuttal for her statement as she accused Daily Mail reporter of “unethical” as she struggled to contact her ailing father Thomas Markle in the hospital.

It was revealed on Wednesday that the Duchess of Sussex was finally able to reach her father and deliver a personal letter to him. Meghan’s father was rushed to the hospital last week for an emergency surgery.

It had been a life-or-death situation which resulted in leg amputation of the 81-year-old. Doctors revealed that Thomas is making progress as he was shifted into a regular ward.

During the whole episode, journalist Caroline Graham, who is also friends with Thomas, was with him at the hospital. And major updates of his health were provided in the outlet.

Meghan’s spokesperson slammed the reporter for “breaching clear ethical boundaries” by “broadcasting each interaction”, it made it “exceedingly difficult for the duchess to contact her father privately”.

The publisher issued a response clarifying that has not been the case.

“When Thomas Markle was taken ill in the Philippines, he contacted Caroline Graham and asked her to travel from LA to be with him,” a spokesperson for the publisher said.

“As well as being a journalist, Caroline has been friends with Mr Markle since 2018. She has been with Mr Markle in hospital every day, providing him with care and support.”

They continued, “As soon as Mr Markle gave consent for his contact details, the name of his hospital and his room number to be provided to his daughter’s spokesman, Caroline shared them.

“It is entirely untrue that each interaction has been broadcast, and the suggestion that Caroline has breached ethical boundaries is demonstrably false and vehemently denied.”