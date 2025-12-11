Prince Harry and Meghan slammed for 'royal peekaboo' parenting on Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan bring Masaka kids’ magic to Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing fresh criticism over their Netflix project, with some observers taking aim at what they call “royal peekaboo” parenting.

A Reddit user slammed the couple for “constantly parading the back of their children’s heads on Instagram” and even on Netflix, where their new documentary has reached millions of viewers across more than 190 countries.

The critique didn’t stop there. The user added that the Sussexes “sweep their own family issues under the rug” and hinted at lingering resentment over past family tensions.

The project in question, Masaka Kids – A Rhythm Within, sees Harry and Meghan stepping behind the camera, inspired by their son, Prince Archie.

The documentary follows the Uganda-based YouTube dance sensations Masaka Kids Africana, many of whom have endured devastating personal loss from famine and war.

Through dance and song, the group transforms hardship into joy, a story the Sussexes discovered while watching viral videos with Archie during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the couple told The Telegraph: “They would watch the videos regularly with Archie at home.”

When the opportunity to collaborate arose in 2023, Harry and Meghan didn’t hesitate, serving as producers on the heartfelt documentary aimed at spreading hope and inspiring audiences worldwide.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess donated $50,000 (£37,377) to the kids through their Archewell Foundation via GoFundMe that matched the heart behind the project.

One reviewer on IMDb awarded the short documentary a full 10 out of 10, calling it “lovely” and writing:

“It made me regain faith in humanity and the power of caring… The kids are amazing… Kudos to all.”

But while the couple’s documentary is basking in praise, Meghan’s solo venture hasn’t been so lucky.

The Duchess of Sussex recently dropped the third installment of her With Love, Meghan lifestyle series and critics remain decidedly unimpressed.

Many viewers have given the production just two stars or fewer, with Daily Mail critic Annabel Fenwick Elliot offering a particularly sharp take: “It’s the syrupy hypocrisy and our hostess’s deep lack of self-awareness that continue to make her and this show so unlikeable.

If only she could lean into her waspish, Type A personality — poke a little fun at herself she could be endearing, in a Monica from Friends sort of way.”