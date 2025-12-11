King Charles' hearwarming gesture after Ozzy's death leaves Sharon Osbourne in tears

Sharon Osbourne reveals King Charles' relationship with Ozzy Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne has spoken highly of King Charles after her husband Ozzy's passing.

English and American TV personality has revealed King Charles' relationship with Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne, sharing the letter of condolence she received from the monarch.

Admiring the King's heartfelt gesture, the star explained how the monarch was always so 'gracious' with her husband and recalled how the pair would always 'laugh' in each other's company.

Ozzy breathed his last in July at the age of 76 from a reported heart attack weeks after his emotional reunion with the band during the Back To The Beginning farewell gig in Birmingham.

Sharon, who shared more than 40 years of marriage with the musician, received a personal letter of condolence from the monarch.

She told Piers Morgan Uncensored: "His Majesty sent me a letter the next day… King Charles hand-delivered it. (It said) just how sorry he was. He knew Ozzy. We met him several times, and he’s always been so gracious with Ozzy, and they would always laugh together."

Osbourne went on: "When you look at King Charles and you look at Donald Trump, whatever anybody might think about them, it’s their business, but their days, you know how full their day is? I mean insanity, and that they had the time and the graciousness to do that for us."

The ex-X Factor panellist also heaped praise on her three children, Kelly, Aimme and Jack, describing them as 'magnificent' in their support. "Grief has now become my friend," Sharon continued.