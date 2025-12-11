Nicole Kidman surprises with new big 2026 role after split from Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman made headlines as she stepped into the new year with a major career announcement.

The 58-year-old star will take on one of the leading roles at the 2026 Met Gala, joining Beyoncé and Venus Williams in a lineup that already caught the attention of fashion and entertainment fans.

Many are curious to see how the trio will shape one of the most talked-about nights in fashion.

The event is scheduled for May 4 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and will highlight the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition, titled Costume Art.

Venus will serve as a co-chair for the first time after her sister Serena, who held the position in 2013.

Nicole has previously co-chaired the gala in 2003 and 2005 while Beyoncé returns after ten years, last attending in 2016.

Co-chairs play a major role in planning the event, helping guide the guest list, supporting the theme and representing the gala throughout the year.

The oscar-winning actress has long been admired for her red carpet appearances at the Met Gala.

In 2025, the Babygirl actress stunned in a vintage Balenciaga gown from 1952.

The black, strapless dress featured a fitted waist, soft silk organza details, and satin bows.

However, she paired the outfit with gloves, a lace scarf, pointed pumps and diamond chandelier earrings.

Her sleek bob and radiant makeup gave the look a modern yet timeless feel.

While speaking about the dress, the star said she loved how the designer kept its classic style while making it feel personal to her.

With her 2026 role confirmed, Nicole is expected to once again stand out and make the gala one of the most memorable nights in fashion.