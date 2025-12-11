Jeff Garcia, 'Jimmy Neutron' star, dies at 50 after hospitalisation

Jeff Garcia’s was hospitalised for a collapsed lung two days before his death was announced

Jeff Garcia, the famous voice actor behind Jimmy Neutron character Sheen, has passed away at age 51.

The comedian, born Jeffrey Anthony Garcia, passed away on Wednesday, December 10, as announced by his son Jojo, who posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute that same day.

“My father was a unique soul. He was unapologetically himself and I will always admire the love, compassion, and drive that he had. He taught me so much and gave me advice that I live by every single day,” Jojo wrote, further calling him his “best friend” who “believed in me, in a way that nobody else did.”

An aspiring comedian himself, Jojo continued to reflect on his father’s illustrious career. “The talent my father possessed was truly one of a kind. From voice acting to stand up comedy, he shined with his quick wit, brash humor, and charm. He has made such an impact on people’s lives internationally, whether you grew up watching Jimmy Neutron, or shared a laugh with him at one of his shows,” he reflected.

“He was my hero… i idolized him. He may be gone, but he will NEVER be forgotten. He lives on through our family and friends he loved so dearly, along with the legacy he has created. I know you’re in heaven smiling down and you’re in a better place now. No more pain. I’m going to make you proud pops. Fly high, Rocket Man. LLJG.

Jeff Garcia voice actor cause of death

Garcia’s cause of death has not yet been confirmed. However, TMZ reported that he was hospitalised on Monday — two days before his death — due to difficulty breathing. On Tuesday, his lung collapsed. The outlet noted that Jeff was hospitalised last month for pneumonia.

That wasn’t the end of his recent ailments. Earlier this year, he suffered a brain aneurysm and had a stroke just weeks before his death.

Garcia famously voiced Sheen, one of Jimmy Neutron’s best friends on Nickelodeon's The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius (2002-2006), and the spinoff show Planet Sheen (2010-2013).

Debi Derryberry, who voiced the titular character, reacted to the tragic news on Instagram.

“I’m devastated to find out that my dear friend Jeff Garcia, who also played Sheen on Jimmy Neutron has passed away,” Derryberry wrote, sharing a picture from a convention they had attended earlier this year.

“We were all together just a few months ago at a convention. He was always the funniest man in the room. We’re gonna miss you Sheen,” she wrote.