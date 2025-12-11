Bradley Cooper appearance at 'Is This Thing On?' premiere sparks health concerns

Bradley Cooper hit the red carpet with Laura Dern

Bradley Cooper turned heads on the red carpet in New York City this week, but not for his sharp style.

The Hangover star made headlines for his latest appearance due to his noticeable grazed nose.

The 50-year-old actor and director attended the premiere of his new film Is This Thing On? alongwith co-star Laura Dern.

The sighting sparked curiosity about the scuffs across the bridge of his nose.

While the cause of the injury remains unclear, five-time Oscar nominee didn’t let it affect the evening.

The heartthrob stunned fans as he dressed in a blue blazer, crisp white shirt, and black trousers, projecting his usual charm.

Dern, who plays Tess Novak in the film, opted for a striking black leather pleated skirt and trench coat ensemble.

Cooper not only directs the Searchlight comedy but also stars as Balls, the eccentric best friend of Alex Novak, played by Will Arnett.

The film explores marriage, identity, and self‑discovery, loosely inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop.

With a cast that includes Sean Hayes and Emily Blunt, the project blends humor with heartfelt themes of divorce, co‑parenting, and reinvention.