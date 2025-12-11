Princess Anne drops royal title in major update

Princess Anne left royal fans in surprise as she dropped her royal title in much-awaited update on her life.

The Princess Royal, known as the hardest working member of the royal family, shunned her royal title on the this year's Christmas card.

King Charles III's only sister and his staedfast companion triggered a new debate with her decision to release her Christmas card with her husband Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence.

Anne and Sir Tim decided to go with just their first names rather than any formal titles.

The iconic photo, captioned as "Sark 2025", reveales the couple's strong bond and relationship. It shows the two travelling by horse-drawn carriage.

This simple "Anne and Tim" signature follows a pattern observed among senior members of the royal family.

The royals wrote a message, "A Happy and Peaceful Christmas and New Year."

Anne's personal royal monogram was also adoring the card as it was obvious on the front flap, featuring a coronet above the letter "A" in blue ink.

The card garnered massive reactions from the royal fans, with many praising the royal's stunning picture with her husband.

However, some fans were surprised by her decision not to use her royal title, a move that echoed King Charles and Queen Camilla's recent approach.

The late queen's only daughter has recorded more official engagements in The Court Circular than any other working royal since 2021.

Anne's decision to forgo formal titles on the Christmas card likely stems from practical considerations rather than her famously no-nonsense approach to royal duties.

As per reports, senior royals usually avoid giving autographs owing to concerns about potential forgery, a practice that extends to their festive correspondence.