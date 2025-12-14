Lainey Wilson, Rod Stewart to headline 2026 Iowa State Fair

Iowa State Fair has officially announced its first two grandstand headliners for 2026 event.

The Iowa State Fair is one of the oldest and largest event, celebrating agricultural heritage in America.

Event also includes live concerts, carnival rides and snack, drawing over a million visitors yearly.

For the live concert, the fair has booked Country star Lainey Wilson and Rod Stewart.

Wilson marked her Iowa debut following her major win at the 2025 CMA including, Album of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year.

Meanwhile, Stewart will return to the Fair for the first time in more than 40 years, with classics like Maggie May, Forever Young and Rhythm of My Heart.

Following the announcement, Stewart took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his happiness on headlining the show.

“Des Moines, I’m delighted to announce that I’ll be performing at this year’s Iowa State Fair. Tickets on sale Friday!” he wrote.

As of right now, Stewart and Wilson are the only two acts revealed for next year's fair, but there are plenty more announcements to come.

The 11-day event is set for August 13th through the 23rd of 2026.

Tickets for both shows priced $69.50 to $134.50