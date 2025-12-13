'Supergirl' director reveals what fans may expect from Milly Alcock's character

'Supergirl' to feature Jason Momoa as villain 'Lobo'

Supergirl 2026 director Craig Gillespie has shared key detail about the plot of the upcoming DCU movie.

The new action sci-fi will be led by Milly Alcock, who will be playing the titular role. Meanwhile Jason Momoa is all set to play antagonist “Lobo”.

According to the director, the new DCU movie has an anti-hero story as the superhero has got her own baggage to carry too.

Craig, after the teaser launch of Supergirl, told media, “This is really an anti-hero story. She’s got a lot of demons, a lot of baggage coming into this, which is very different from where Superman is in his life.”

Meanwhile, DC CEO James Gunn also said that the new Supergirl is unlike other female superheros. She is not at all perfect.

“So many times female superheroes are so perfect. She’s not that at all … Like male superheroes have been allowed to be for a while.”

Backed by Warner Bros, the Supergirl movie is slated to release on June 26, 2026. Besides Milly and Jason, it also features Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz and Matthias Schoenaerts.