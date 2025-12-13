Actor Peter Greene found dead after neighbours report Christmas music playing for days in apartment

Actor Peter Greene, whose memorable portrayals of villains in 1990s cinema made him a household name, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Friday, December 12.

The 60-year-old was discovered unresponsive in his Lower East Side residence on Clinton Street after neighbours reported Christmas music playing continuously for days, prompting a wellness check.

When police intervened, they found him dead at the scene around 3:25 p.m.

No foul play has been suspected. However, the official cause of death is pending from the medical examiner.

Greene was best known for playing sadistic characters in two iconic 1994 films i.e., Zed, the security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” and Dorian Tyrell, the ruthless mobster opposite Jim Carrey in “The Mask.”

Peter Greene in 'The Mask'

His filmography also included key roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “Training Day.”

His longtime manager, Gregg Edwards also shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor writing, “Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Greene is survived by a sister and a brother.