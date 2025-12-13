 
Geo News

Actor Peter Greene found dead after neighbours report Christmas music playing for days in apartment

Peter Greene, who played villains in 90 classics, dies at 60

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 13, 2025

Actor Peter Greene found dead after neighbours report Christmas music playing for days in apartment
Actor Peter Greene found dead after neighbours report Christmas music playing for days in apartment

Actor Peter Greene, whose memorable portrayals of villains in 1990s cinema made him a household name, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Friday, December 12.

The 60-year-old was discovered unresponsive in his Lower East Side residence on Clinton Street after neighbours reported Christmas music playing continuously for days, prompting a wellness check.

When police intervened, they found him dead at the scene around 3:25 p.m.

No foul play has been suspected. However, the official cause of death is pending from the medical examiner.

Greene was best known for playing sadistic characters in two iconic 1994 films i.e., Zed, the security guard in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” and Dorian Tyrell, the ruthless mobster opposite Jim Carrey in “The Mask.”

Peter Greene in The Mask
Peter Greene in 'The Mask'

His filmography also included key roles in “The Usual Suspects” and “Training Day.”

His longtime manager, Gregg Edwards also shared a heartfelt tribute to the actor writing, “Nobody played a bad guy better than Peter. But he also had a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold.”

Greene is survived by a sister and a brother. 

More From Viral

Crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon faces 15 years' imprisonment over $40 billion collapse
Crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon faces 15 years' imprisonment over $40 billion collapse
ChatGPT maker takes on Google's Gemini 3 with latest AI model GPT-5.2
ChatGPT maker takes on Google's Gemini 3 with latest AI model GPT-5.2
Epic Games' Fortnite restored in US Google Play Store on court orders
Epic Games' Fortnite restored in US Google Play Store on court orders
With Spotify's latest AI upgrade, you can personalise playlists as you please
With Spotify's latest AI upgrade, you can personalise playlists as you please
SpaceX sets 2026 IPO date as Elon Musk signals a major strategic overhaul
SpaceX sets 2026 IPO date as Elon Musk signals a major strategic overhaul
Trump signs exectuve order, barring US states from independent AI regulations
Trump signs exectuve order, barring US states from independent AI regulations