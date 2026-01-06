Swiss skier's viral tribute to New Year's ski resort bar fire victims: Watch

The Swiss skiers, in a heart-touching tribute, created a heart shape on the slopes of Crans-Montana to mourn the victims of the deadly bar fire that erupted on New Year’s Eve at Le Constellation bar.

The incident leaves 40 people dead and 119 people injured when a fire rips through the Swiss ski resort bar, located deep in the Alps region of Switzerland.

The skiers' footage of making a heart shape has gone viral, with netizens pouring out their heartfelt messages for the people who lost their lives in the horrific incident in the early hours of January 1, 2026.

In the aftermath of the incident, Swiss prosecutors have initiated a criminal investigation into the managers of Le Constellation bar.

In the latest development, all 199 injured in a Swiss ski resort bar fire have been identified, BBC cited official sources.

Among the forty killed were victims ranging in age from 14 to 39 years old.

While some of the injured are reportedly in critical condition, work has been ongoing to ascertain who the injured are.

Swiss authorities in a latest update have confirmed that 83 people remained in hospital, with the injured including at least 12 nationalities.