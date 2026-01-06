Storm Goretti triggers major snow warning for Wales

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning as Storm Goretti, the first named storm of 2026, is set to bring a “multi-hazard” event to Wales later this week.

The warning will be adequate from 18:00 GMT Thursday, January 8 until 12:00 Friday, January 9, with forecasts predicting 5-10 cm of snow across much of the region, up to 20 cm in some locations.

This new threat compounds an ongoing cold snap that has already caused major disruptions across Wales. On Tuesday, January 6, over 380 schools remained closed for the second day and motorists faced treacherous conditions with numerous roads blocked.

An overnight low of -9.6°C was recorded in Bala, Gwynedd. Considering the condition, authorities are urging caution.

Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire councils have activated severe weather plans, with a plea for residents to avoid non-essential travel.

The coming snowfall threatens further school closures and travel chaos, potentially influencing students scheduled to sit GCSE exams. The cold expel is expected to persist into the weekend before milder air finally arrives from the west on Sunday.