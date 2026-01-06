 
Geo News

Storm Goretti triggers major snow warning for Wales

Wales braces for 20cm as the first named snow of 2026 approaches

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 06, 2026

Storm Goretti triggers major snow warning for Wales
Storm Goretti triggers major snow warning for Wales 

The Met Office has issued a new yellow warning as Storm Goretti, the first named storm of 2026, is set to bring a “multi-hazard” event to Wales later this week.

The warning will be adequate from 18:00 GMT Thursday, January 8 until 12:00 Friday, January 9, with forecasts predicting 5-10 cm of snow across much of the region, up to 20 cm in some locations.

This new threat compounds an ongoing cold snap that has already caused major disruptions across Wales. On Tuesday, January 6, over 380 schools remained closed for the second day and motorists faced treacherous conditions with numerous roads blocked.

An overnight low of -9.6°C was recorded in Bala, Gwynedd. Considering the condition, authorities are urging caution.

Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire councils have activated severe weather plans, with a plea for residents to avoid non-essential travel.

The coming snowfall threatens further school closures and travel chaos, potentially influencing students scheduled to sit GCSE exams. The cold expel is expected to persist into the weekend before milder air finally arrives from the west on Sunday. 

More From Viral

Who is William DeFoor? here's what we know about suspect 'Julia' behind JD Vance's home attack video
Who is William DeFoor? here's what we know about suspect 'Julia' behind JD Vance's home attack
NASA's Hubble discovers Cloud 9, universe's first confirmed failed galaxy
NASA's Hubble discovers Cloud 9, universe's first confirmed failed galaxy
Swiss skier's viral tribute to New Year's ski resort bar fire victims: Watch video
Swiss skier's viral tribute to New Year's ski resort bar fire victims: Watch
Sweden defeats Czechia to win third world junior hockey title
Sweden defeats Czechia to win third world junior hockey title
Who is Ashley MacIsaac? Find out why fans of viral Canadian fiddler cry, ‘Sue Google!'
Who is Ashley MacIsaac? Find out why fans of viral Canadian fiddler cry, ‘Sue Google!'
Marco Rubio's odds of becoming POTUS double after Venezuela operation
Marco Rubio's odds of becoming POTUS double after Venezuela operation