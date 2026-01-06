 
Rep. Doug LaMalfa dies following aneurysm, heart attack

Doug LaMalfa was 65

January 06, 2026

Republican Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) died Tuesday, January 6, at age 65 following a sudden medical crisis.

Multiple GOP sources confirmed that the seventh-term congressman suffered an aneurysm and subsequently a heart attack after being taken into surgery.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the wall of an artery. They usually form when there’s a weak area in the artery wall.

The suddenness of LaMalfa’s passing shocked colleagues, who were unaware of any prior health issues.

Following his death, tributes began pouring in.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) called the loss “devastating,” remembering LaMalfa as a “loving father and husband, and staunch advocate for his constituents and rural America.”

With LaMalfa’s death, the majority of House Republicans narrows further to 218-213, putting added pressure on Speaker Mike Johnson’s ability to secure party-line votes.

Under California’s new district lines, the congressman was facing a difficult re-election bid.

The governor of California, Gavin Newsom, has to call a special election within 14 days, with the vote to be held within 140 days. 

