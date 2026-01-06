LEGO unveils smart bricks with built-in computer: Price, features, launch date

At CES 2026 in Las Vegas, the LEGO Group revealed one of its most ambitious innovations yet.

LEGO introduced a standard-looking 2x4 brick that mimics a miniature computer.

Known as LEGO Smart Brick, the new technology powers the company’s upcoming Smart Play platform, blending traditional brick-building with embedded electronics, sensors, sound, and wireless connectivity.

The core feature is its custom-made 4,1 mm ASIC, smaller than a LEGO stud, developed by LEGO’s Creative Play Lab. The chip integrates processing, RGB LEDs, several sensors, a tiny speaker with an onboard synthesizer, and wireless communication.

An internal rechargeable battery is installed to supply power. The battery supports inductive charging, enabling the brick to be charged even when hidden deep inside a build.

LEGO switched the cameras or screens with near-field magnetic sensing to help models understand their surroundings. Special Smart Tags are embedded in tiles and minifigures carry unique IDs that the Smart Brick can detect through copper coils.

With this ecosystem, there’s relative positioning, distance detection, and orientation between bricks.

Multiple Smart Bricks can also communicate directly using a low-latency wireless mesh network LEGO calls BrickNet, enabling models to reach to each other in real-time.

The smart play set is set to launch on March 1, 2026, starting with three Star Wars set including Luke’s Red Five X-Wing, Darth Vader’s TIE Fighter, and Throne Room Duel & A-Wing.

LEGO confirms that the platform is protected by more than 25 patents and represents one of the biggest evolutions in the LEGO system since the minifigure debuted in 1978.

What is the price of LEGO's smart brick with built-in computer?

The price for LEGO's smart brick with built-in computer sets ranges from $70 to $160.