Who is William DeFoor? here's what we know about suspect 'Julia' behind JD Vance's home attack

The suspect in an attack that targeted Vice President of the United States, JD Vance's home on Monday, January 5, 2026, has been identified as William DeFoor, alias 'Julia.'

In the follow-up to the attack, the 26-year-old squatter was apprehended on the same day after allegedly smashing four windows at Vance’s home and causing damage to the property, as per the report, citing the U.S. Secret Service’s statement.

Who is William DeFoor?

According to Newsweek, Vice President JD Vance was not present at his Ohio home when the alleged suspect attacked, but he had spent the past week there and only left on Sunday.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office released a mugshot of the alleged suspect in connection with JD Vance’s home on Monday, January 5, 2026.

William DeFoor, 26, is from Cincinnati, where Vance’s home is located, and had previously been arrested twice.

Other media reports linked him with Crestview Hills, Kentucky, where records showed he had relatives.

DeFoor, according to public records, is a registered voter in Ohio who is not affiliated with a political party and last cast his vote in 2020. Upon turning 18, in October 2017, he registered himself.

DeFoor’s booking details that were released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office showed he had faced four charges:

Criminal trespass

Criminal damage to endangering

Obstructing official business

Vandalism

Official records suggested a legal hold had been placed on him, barring his release.

According to local media outlet WLWT, DeFoor was arrested in 2023 for trespassing at a UC Health psychiatric facility but was deemed incompetent to stand trial, which led to the dismissal of the charges.

The outlet also reported that DeFoor was arrested for vandalism twice in 2024 and diverted to a treatment program in lieu of a criminal record.

The alleged accused, DeFoor, is set to appear before a court today, Tuesday, January 6, 2026, where he will be facing federal charges, including damaging government property and assaulting, resisting, or impeding federal officers.

The prosecutors claimed he allegedly caused damage around $28,000, and if convicted, those federal charges could land him in prison for decades.