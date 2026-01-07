Rob Reiner murder case update: Nick Reiner custody status updated, arraignment set for Wednesday

Nick Reiner, son of acclaimed director Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, has been removed from suicide watch at Los Angeles jails.

Officials confirmed Tuesday, January 6, that his arraignment is scheduled for two counts of first-degree murder.

Nick was arrested on December 14 on account of his parents’ murder. They were fatally stabbed in their Brentwood home, and have been under heightened supervision since their incarceration.

Law enforcement sources confirm that after a standard two-week period without a suicide attempt, his anti-suicide smock has been removed.

However, he remains in High Observation Housing under constant watch and is served meals alone in his cell.

Additionally, prosecutors have filed a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders, making Nick eligible for the death penalty or life imprisonment without parole.

The case also includes a special allegation regarding the use of a knife.

His prior diagnosis and team of doctors have determined that Reiner has a “mental disability,” and he was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia before the killing.

His attorney, Alan Jackson, has previously asked the public not to “rush to judgment,” citing the complex issues involved.

Nick’s arraignment is set for Wednesday, January 7, at the Los Angeles Superior Court.