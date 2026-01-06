Save NewJeans! Fans beg MrBeast to 'buy HYBE' after Danielle's exit — here's why

NewJeans fans are buzzing about the contract termination of Danielle by ADOR, urging MrBeast to “save the group” and “buy HYBE.”

The viral campaign spotlights growing frustration over the group’s ongoing legal saga with their agency and the future shrouded in doubt.

NewJeans' global fanbase, known as Tokkies or Bunnies, has officially stepped into spaces you’d hardly have imagined.

The buzz came in the backdrop of Danielle’s contract termination by their agency ADOR; NewJeans fans have flooded MrBeast’s social media with calls to “save NewJeans.”

The viral campaign started trending with the hashtag #mrbeastsavenewjeans, with fans posting thousands of messages on a daily basis asking the top content creator of YouTube to step in, mostly because of his wealth and influence.

Lots of comments also pointedly begged for Danielle to be brought back into NewJeans.

Some fans have even gone all in, sending protest faxes to the South Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, hoping someone in authority will fix the situation.

After netizens stormed MrBeast's social social media, he was forced to respond to the online trend with light-hearted reply, though he didn't commit to any serious action.

"What do I need to do," MrBeast responded.

What were the circumstances behind Danielle’s exit?

In late December 2025, ADOR publicly announced that it had cancelled Danielle’s exclusive contract, saying it was no longer feasible for her to continue as a NewJeans member or as an artist under the label.

The reason cited was an ongoing conflict and a trust breakdown after months of legal woes between the group and the agency over their exclusive contracts.

For context, a Seoul court had previously ruled that the members must honor their contracts with ADOR until 2029, but after that decision, talks continued about whether Danielle should stay.

Ultimately, ADOR stated it had to part ways with her, and it even plans to pursue legal action against a family member of Danielle and ex-ADOR chief Min Hee-jin for their roles in the controversy.

Where does NewJeans go from here?

Right now, the future seems to be in limbo, as two members (Haerin and Hyein) have already said they’re back with ADOR, and Hanni also made a comeback after lengthy discussions with the label, while Minji’s situation is still in negotiation.

That leaves NewJeans moving forward without Danielle, at least for the time being, and fans are divided about what that means for the group’s identity.