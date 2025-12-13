‘67’ viral TikTok trend forced fast food giant to change its order system

In a direct response to unruly behaviour fuelled by viral social media trend, In-N-Out burger has banned order number “67” from its system chain wide.

The change was officially implemented in early November targeting the 67 trend that initially started on TikTok.

The trend involved teenagers gathering at the popular burger chain and erupting into chaotic cheers, and sometimes throwing food, when the number 67 is called over the intercom.

Viral videos show teenagers screaming and celebrating upon hearing the number, causing major disturbances for staff and other customers.

An In-N-Out representative confirmed the permanent removal to media outlets stating the chain's order system now skips “67” and directly jumps from order number 66 to 68.

What is the “67” viral trend?

The “67” trend originated from a drill rap song and viral memes surrounding NBA star LaMelo Ball. It gained further popularity when TikToker Taylen Kinney, who paired the phrase with a specific hand gesture.