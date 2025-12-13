Iran arrests Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi again despite medical furlough

Iranian authorities have once again arrested the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi during a ceremony to honour the late Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi on Friday, December 12, 2025.

The Mashhad-based lawyer was found dead under questionable circumstances, with officials describing the death as having been caused by a heart attack.

Narges Foundation released a statement calling for immediate release of the 53-year-old activist.

Their statement read, “The Narges Foundation calls for the immediate and unconditional release of all detained individuals who were attending a memorial ceremony to pay respects and demonstrate solidarity.”

They added that the violent crackdown by security and police forces on the ceremony constitutes a serious violation of fundamental freedoms.

The human rights activist was serving 13-year and nine months of prison sentence on accusations of propaganda against the state, its government and backing nationwide protests which have seen women defy government’s mandatory hijab orders.

She was given a furlough of three weeks due to her medical condition; however, her time out of prison extended amid external pressure.

The activist is a heart patient, having suffered multiple heart attacks while imprisoned before undergoing surgery in 2022, her followers said.

It remains unclear whether authorities will send Narges back to jail to complete her remaining sentence or will she face a new trial.