Hailee Steinfeld pregnancy reveal: Celebs flood her with wishes

Hailee Steinfeld's announcement that she and her husband Josh Allen are expecting their first quickly drew an outpouring of excitement from fellow stars across entertainment and sports.

The couple broke the news on Instagram December 12 sharing a snowy maternity shoot.

Shorty after it, model Gigi Hadid chimed in with an exuberant “Omg yaaaaaayyyy.”

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown, who became a mother earlier this year, exclaimed, “OH MY GODDDDD HAILS!!!!!”

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner adder her surprise with, “Oh my god haileeeeeeeee.”

From the sports field also came congratulatory wishes.

Christen Goff, wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, wrote for the Sinners actress, “So so so happy for you guys.”

The reactions extended to family as well.

Steinfeld's brother Griffin Steinfeld joked, Uncle Griff clocking in, marking his excitement at becoming an uncle.

The actress shared the news on her Substack newsletter, Beau Society, where she reflected on 29 favourite moments from her past year in nod to her 29th birthday Thursday.

This year seems to be a fulfilling one for her as she gave her breakout performance this year in Sinners.