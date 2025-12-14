 
Meet Pocket Lab: The world's smallest, pocket-sized AI supercomputer

December 14, 2025

Pocket Lab: The world's smallest, pocket-sized AI supercomputer

The realm of computing has advanced with leaps and bounds over the past few years, but Tiiny AI has just taken the biggest leap by introducing the world's first AI supercomputer that is the size of a pocket or power bank.

Called Pocket Lab, Tiiny AI's handheld-like AI supercomputer has been recognised by Guinness World Records as the world’s smallest personal AI supercomputer.

It is as small as a power bank, offering performance typically associated with much larger and more expensive hardware.

In tow of Pocket Lab's AI supercomputer, found to be the world's smallest, are small supercomputers like NVIDIA’s Project Digits and DGX Spark, which cost around $3,000 and $4,000, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pocket Lab is expected to be accessible to everyday users.

As claimed by Tiiny AI, the main barrier to AI advancement is not computing power but the reliance on cloud services. GTM director Samar Bhoj stated, “Intelligence shouldn’t belong to data centres, but to people,” highlighting the device's ability to run large models locally, ensuring privacy while delivering a personalised AI experience.

Measuring 14.2 × 8 × 2.53 cm and weighing 300 grams, the Pocket Lab can deploy large language models with up to 120 billion parameters, capabilities usually reserved for server racks. It is also equipped with a cutting-edge ARM v9.2 12-core CPU and supports popular open-source models like GPT-OSS and Llama.

The device integrates two innovative technologies: TurboSparse, which enhances inference efficiency, and PowerInfer, a heterogeneous inference engine that optimises AI workloads across the CPU and neural processing unit.

Tiiny AI's Pocket Lab is expected to be showcased at CES 2026, with pricing and release details yet to be announced.

