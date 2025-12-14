Public takes to streets in Tomsk against Roblox ban in Russia

In a move hinting at the possible reversal of the Roblox ban in Russia, several dozen people protested on Sunday in Tomsk, Siberia, against Russia's ban on the US gaming platform.

Although the protests collectively saw only a handful of people gather and express their dissent with the Russian government's ban on Roblox, the protests give a glimpse into growing public frustration over the restriction.

Where did protests take place against Russia's Roblox ban?

The protest against Russia's Roblox ban took place in Vladimir Vysotsky Park, where demonstrators held placards with slogans reading "Hands off Roblox" and "Roblox is the victim of the digital Iron Curtain."

The restrictions on the globally beloved gaming platform were enforced by Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor on December 3, which it justified by claiming that Roblox contained inappropriate content detrimental to children's moral development.

In a country where censorship is pervasive and platforms like Facebook and YouTube are blocked, the protest highlights a debate about the effectiveness of such bans in an ever-widening digital world.

Roblox fans in Russia are allegedly taking help from VPNs to circumvent restrictions, which raises questions about the enforcement of the ban.

Concerns were also voiced about child safety by parents and educators, worrying about the chances of children discovering harmful content or engaging with adults on the platform.

Those criticising the ban argue that the Roblox ban in Russia gives a clue to a bigger issue involving censorship and the lack of viable Russian alternatives to popular apps.