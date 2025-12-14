Walt Disney's Zootopia 2 bags $1 billion at global box office in just 17 days

In a move that makes it the fastest animated title to attain a phenomenal box office revenue, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office within just 17 days of its release.

The globally acclaimed animated hit has now become the fastest animated and PG-rated movie to reach this milestone, following Disney’s Lilo & Stitch as the second film of 2025 to cross the billion-dollar threshold.

This incredible accomplishment adds to the series of back-to-back successes for Disney, following Moana 2 last year, and brings the studio's total to five billion-dollar films since 2013, including Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, and the original Zootopia.

Over the weekend, Zootopia 2 made $232.7 million domestically and $753.4m internationally. Jared Bush, the chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, appreciated the milestone while highlighting the experience it provides to audiences worldwide.

Zootopia's success remained particularly notable in China, where it grossed nearly $450 million, breaking records as the highest-grossing non-local animated film within five days of its release.

This massive attainment also serves as a shift in the domestic box office, where PG-rated family films have outperformed PG-13 and R-rated films in 2025, amassing $2.7bn in the U.S. and Canada.

This also sheds light on the influence of children when it comes to movie-going, contributing to the impressive box office performance of Zootopia 2.