 
Geo News

Disney's Zootopia 2 bags $1 billion at global box office in just 17 days

Disney’s Zootopia 2 is now the fastest animated and PG-rated movie to hit $1bn box office

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 14, 2025

Walt Disneys Zootopia 2 bags $1 billion at global box office in just 17 days
Walt Disney's Zootopia 2 bags $1 billion at global box office in just 17 days

In a move that makes it the fastest animated title to attain a phenomenal box office revenue, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 has surpassed $1 billion at the global box office within just 17 days of its release.

The globally acclaimed animated hit has now become the fastest animated and PG-rated movie to reach this milestone, following Disney’s Lilo & Stitch as the second film of 2025 to cross the billion-dollar threshold.

This incredible accomplishment adds to the series of back-to-back successes for Disney, following Moana 2 last year, and brings the studio's total to five billion-dollar films since 2013, including Frozen, Frozen 2, Moana 2, and the original Zootopia.

Over the weekend, Zootopia 2 made $232.7 million domestically and $753.4m internationally. Jared Bush, the chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, appreciated the milestone while highlighting the experience it provides to audiences worldwide.

Zootopia's success remained particularly notable in China, where it grossed nearly $450 million, breaking records as the highest-grossing non-local animated film within five days of its release.

This massive attainment also serves as a shift in the domestic box office, where PG-rated family films have outperformed PG-13 and R-rated films in 2025, amassing $2.7bn in the U.S. and Canada.

This also sheds light on the influence of children when it comes to movie-going, contributing to the impressive box office performance of Zootopia 2.

More From Viral

How vegan diets affect children's growth: Shorter, leaner than peers, require careful planning
How vegan diets affect children's growth: Shorter, leaner than peers, require careful planning
Resident Evil Requiem: Leon's return confirmed in new teaser at The Game Awards 2025
Resident Evil Requiem: Leon's return confirmed in new teaser at The Game Awards 2025
Apple's new iOS 26.2 released: Discover all key updates and design tweaks
Apple's new iOS 26.2 released: Discover all key updates and design tweaks
What happened to Messi in India? Everything to know about Kolkata stadium chaotic event
What happened to Messi in India? Everything to know about Kolkata stadium chaotic event
Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter speaks: Find out lip reader's court findings here video
Charlie Kirk's alleged shooter speaks: Find out lip reader's court findings here
What happened to Joe Pichler? Child actor's disappearance haunts Hollywood two decades later
What happened to Joe Pichler? Child actor's disappearance haunts Hollywood two decades later