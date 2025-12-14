Dakota Johnson becomes Lily Allen’s 'Madeline'

Dakota Johnson has become the woman the internet can’t stop talking about.

Saturday Night Live got an unexpected dose of star power this weekend when the Fifty Shades of Grey star made a surprise appearance during Lily Allen’s performance.

She stepped into the role of "Madeline," the mysterious figure at the center of Allen’s brutally honest new song of the same name that fans have been desperate to decode.

During the 40-year-old singer's second song of the night, Johnson, 36, was mostly hidden behind net curtains through the song with only her silhouette visible as the former sang about the mistress.

The Materialists actress performed the spoken word part of the song, which appears on Allen’s album West End Girl.

In the track, she notes that she and her partner "had an arrangement: Be discreet and don’t be blatant. And there had to be payment. It had to be with strangers. But you’re not a stranger, Madeline."

Later "Madeline" explains her side of the story via texts to Allen, which read, "I hate that you’re in so much pain right now. I really don’t wanna be the cause of any upset. He told me that you were aware this was going on and that he had your full consent."

"If he’s lying about that, then please let me know. Because I have my own feelings about dishonesty. Lies are not something that I wanna get caught up in. You can reach out to me any time, by the way. If you need any more details or you just need to vent or anything. Love and light, Madeline," she added.

Right after this narration, the Madame Web actress came out from behind the curtain and walked up to the musician from behind and gave her a gentle kiss on the cheek.

Allen appeared on the NBC comedy sketch to promote her first album since 2018. For her first SNL performance of the day, she performed Sleepwalking from West End Girl, which pointed to her split from Stranger Things star David Harbour without ever mentioning him by name, met with wide acclaim for its brutal honesty

For the unversed, this is Allen’s second time on SNL following her debut on the February 3, 2007 episode hosted by Drew Barrymore.

During that episode, Allen performed the tracks Smile and LDN from her debut album Alright, Still.