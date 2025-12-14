Underrated Musical Gems from 2025: Indie records which cannot be ignored

December 14, 2025
We have listened to the chart-topping albums released in 2025 and given them their due recognition, but it’s important not to move on from the year without listening to the ones that stayed underrated.
The debut album of the band, Finneas and Ashe formed after collaborating in their solo musical careers. The musicians shared in their interviews that they had been working on the album for years, all while keeping it a secret, and it sure sounded like years’ worth of work.
Paramore’s lead musician, Hayley Williams, released her solo album by surprise and blew fans away with the evocative lyricism and the classic Paramore vocals.
The British rock band released their second studio album this year, which offered the same powerful vocals as their debut, as well as the all-girl band’s imaginative lyrics.
Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus released her fourth studio album this year, which was much-awaited by fans after the release of her singles. The album featured a duet with Hozier, Bullseye, which became a special favourite among listeners.
Role Model, aka Tucker Pillsbury, released the deluxe version of his 2024 album Kansas Anymore, with four bonus tracks, including Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, which became a cultural moment this year as he invited many celebrities as “Sally” during the tour set.
Audrey Hobbert, who has famously worked as Gracie Abrams’ lyricist, released her debut album this year and caused a stir in the industry, going on to perform several live performances and building an organic fandom within a span of a few months.
Addison Rae released her debut self-titled album this year, which became an instant hit among fans and earned her a Grammy nomination for the best new artist award.