Underrated Musical Gems from 2025: Indie records which cannot be ignored

Music you need to listen to before 2025 is over

We have listened to the chart-topping albums released in 2025 and given them their due recognition, but it’s important not to move on from the year without listening to the ones that stayed underrated.

The Dream by The Favors

The debut album of the band, Finneas and Ashe formed after collaborating in their solo musical careers. The musicians shared in their interviews that they had been working on the album for years, all while keeping it a secret, and it sure sounded like years’ worth of work.





Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party by Hayley Williams

Paramore’s lead musician, Hayley Williams, released her solo album by surprise and blew fans away with the evocative lyricism and the classic Paramore vocals.





From the Pyre by The Last Dinner Party

The British rock band released their second studio album this year, which offered the same powerful vocals as their debut, as well as the all-girl band’s imaginative lyrics.





Forever is a Feeling by Lucy Dacus

Boygenius’ Lucy Dacus released her fourth studio album this year, which was much-awaited by fans after the release of her singles. The album featured a duet with Hozier, Bullseye, which became a special favourite among listeners.





Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) by Role Model

Role Model, aka Tucker Pillsbury, released the deluxe version of his 2024 album Kansas Anymore, with four bonus tracks, including Sally, When the Wine Runs Out, which became a cultural moment this year as he invited many celebrities as “Sally” during the tour set.





Who’s The Clown by Audrey Hobbert

Audrey Hobbert, who has famously worked as Gracie Abrams’ lyricist, released her debut album this year and caused a stir in the industry, going on to perform several live performances and building an organic fandom within a span of a few months.





Addison by Addison Rae

Addison Rae released her debut self-titled album this year, which became an instant hit among fans and earned her a Grammy nomination for the best new artist award.



