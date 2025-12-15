Teens actively using social media despite ban on under-16s in Australia

Australia's recently implemented social media ban on under-16s appears to be in vain, as teens are still using over 10 blocked social platforms.

Australia's recent social media restrictions were an attempt by the government to limit teenage social media usage, but despite the tightened rules, the ban's implementation seems to be ineffective.

Fresh data and expert analysis indicate that while the policy is intended to protect youth, enforcement challenges and digital workarounds are undermining its effectiveness.

Designed to reduce underage engagement across major social networks, surveys show that many teenagers remain active users by bypassing safeguards with ease of VPN access.

Communications Minister Anika Wells admitted that age verification processes may take time to complete accurately. She warned that platforms could be fined if systemic breaches are identified by eSafety.

Despite these measures in place, early assessments suggested the policy may not achieve its goals, with experts arguing that social media is integral to communication and entertainment for young people nowadays, making it challenging to impose restrictions without social pushback.

The primary issue is with age verification, as most social media platforms depend on self-reported information, which can be easily manipulated.

Teens frequently register with false birthdates or use accounts created by older family members, allowing them to circumvent the social media ban in Australia.

Although social media companies are said to be in compliance with Australian regulations, critics maintain that the responsibility for safety is being shifted onto families and users rather than the platforms.

Without stricter enforcement, the bans risk becoming more symbolic than effective.