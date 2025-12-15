Rachael Carpani known for ‘McLeod’s Daughters,’ passes away after private illness

Australian actress Rachael Carpani, best known for her beloved role on long-running drama McLeod’s Daughters, has died unexpectedly at the age of 45.

The news of her demise was confirmed by her parents Tony and Gael Carpani. Her sister, singer Georgia Carpani, also shared the news on her social media.

The statement read, “It is with great sadness... that their beautiful daughter, beloved Australian actress Rachael Carpani, unexpectedly but peacefully passed away after a long battle with chronic illness, in the early hours of Sunday 7th December.”

The family announced that her funeral will be held on December 19 in a private event.

Carpani gained fame playing the spirited Jodi Fountain on the hit series McLeod’s Daughters from 2001 to 2009.

Her performance earned her two prestigious Logie Award nominations in 2007 including a nomination for Gold Logie for “Most Popular Personality on Television.”

Her career spanned film and international television.

She starred in the 2005 teen comedy Hating Alison Ashley alongside Delta Goodrem, appeared in The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee with Paul Hogan, and had a guest role on NCIS: Los Angeles in 2009.

Most recently, she held a recurring role as Claudia Salini on the iconic Australian soap Home and Away during its 2024 season.