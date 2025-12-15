Louis Tomlinson’s sister shares sweet tribute for Zara as 1D star stays mum

Louis Tomlinson’s sister Lottie Tomlinson got her brother covered as he skipped a public tribute for his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

As the Love Island alum turned 29 on Sunday, December 14, many of her friends and peers celebrated her birthday with sweet wishes and posts.

While the birthday girl shared a selfie with her boyfriend, 33, describing this year’s “the best birthday ever,” the One Direction star didn’t post a dedicated message or any image to mark his girlfriend’s first birthday since they had begun dating earlier this year.

While there’s no post from the singer his sister didn’t forget and penned a short n sweet birthday message for his brother’s love interest.

Among other messages which Zara reposted on her Instagram Stories over the weekend one read, “Happy birthday beautiful @zara_mcdermott [three pink heart emoji].”

Lottie wrote that heartwarming message over an image of the brother-sister duo, posing alongside the Made in Chelsea beauty.

This year’s birthday is a significant one in the model and documentary maker’s life as it was her first birthday since she confirmed her romantic relationship with Louis in August.